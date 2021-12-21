Tanzania: Masauni Challenges Ifm to Conduct Research On Financial Sector

FINANCE and Planning Deputy Minister, Engineer Hamad Masauni, has challenged the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) to use its experts to conduct research on financial management, accountancy and laws governing the financial sector.

Eng Masauni made the statement yesterday in Dodoma during the 47th graduation ceremony of the institute, saying such research could help citizens and the government to combat challenges in the financial sector.

The deputy minister noted that the institute is supposed to use modern technology in sharing knowledge and skills, since the world has gone digital in this globalization era.

"We need experts with efficiency, skills and specialization to address challenges instead of creating challenges. You must be careful when crafting your curriculum in order to produce capable experts for bringing economic changes in the country," Eng Masauni stated.

He said it was the government's expectation to see the institute continue to produce both, employable and self-employed graduates. Eng Masauni went on insisting on improving curriculum while identifying market needs, a move which would help the institute provide training that well prepare the graduates to meet needs in the market by considering industrial revolution.

He used the platform to counsel Tanzanians who graduated from different higher learning institutes to use the knowledge they have acquired to bring positive impact to their societies.

He emphasized that the youth are supposed to work hard, honestly and be honest. "Get rid of laxity and observe ethics if you want to succeed," he advised.

Eng Masauni congratulated IFM for bringing its services closer to people through establishing campuses in different regions.

On his part, chairperson of the IFM Council, Prof Emmanuel Mjema, said in the 2020/21 academic year, the institute started implementing the Five-Year Strategic Plan which has been prepared in line with the Five-Year National Development Plan.

The Institute's Five-Year Development Plan has identified major objectives including improving academic training and skills development, research and consultancy.