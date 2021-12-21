Tanzania: 'People With Mental Disabilities Deserve All Rights'

MEMBERS of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have been reminded that people with disabilities, including those with mental disorders deserve equal rights.

They pointed out that the rights included getting married and conjugal rights, but it was unfortunate that they were being discriminated against and stigmatized.

This was said by Prof Omar Fakih Hamad (ACT-Wazalendo, Pandani) who, during the question and answer session, wanted to know what the government was doing to ensure the group also enjoyed rights like other people in the communities.

Responding to the question, State Minister- First Vice President's Office (Environment, HIV/AIDS, and Disability affairs) Dr Saada Mkuya Salum said the government has several programs to promote the rights of special groups, including Women, Youth, and people with disabilities so that they become economically empowered.