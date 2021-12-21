Tanzania: 'People With Mental Disabilities Deserve All Rights'

21 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MEMBERS of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have been reminded that people with disabilities, including those with mental disorders deserve equal rights.

They pointed out that the rights included getting married and conjugal rights, but it was unfortunate that they were being discriminated against and stigmatized.

This was said by Prof Omar Fakih Hamad (ACT-Wazalendo, Pandani) who, during the question and answer session, wanted to know what the government was doing to ensure the group also enjoyed rights like other people in the communities.

Responding to the question, State Minister- First Vice President's Office (Environment, HIV/AIDS, and Disability affairs) Dr Saada Mkuya Salum said the government has several programs to promote the rights of special groups, including Women, Youth, and people with disabilities so that they become economically empowered.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X