Namibia: Helping Women Help Themselves

"I SAW women fighting for food... food being distributed. They were from different age groups. Lord! Why do they have to fight for food? Can't I do something to help these women to help themselves?"

Barbara Gariseb (65), a retired nurse, says she decided to start a community project to help single and underprivileged women in her community of Donkerhoek, after seeing the women fighting for food on television.

Born in South Africa, she moved to Namibia in 1980 after completing her nursing studies. She lost her mother at the age of eight months, which made life very difficult for her.

"It was not easy growing up without a mother," she says, although finding a way to cope with the loss fuelled her desire to help others.

She was also exposed to different projects which ultimately influenced how she runs the Harambee Sanity Group, started in 2018 to fight poverty. The group helps women help themselves through a collective in which each woman contributes N$100 monthly, and receives food parcels in the second week of December to lighten the financial burden over the festive season.

Gariseb says many of the women are from poor backgrounds and struggle to afford food. She says, however, that if they come together, they can manage to support their families with what they receive from the Harambee Sanity Group.

She encourages all women in Namibia to start saving early and learn how to manage their financial needs.

"I also have a San community food and clothing distribution group, where myself and a group of friends I met in Germany gather funds and make food parcels for this community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Women Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2019, we collected more than N$2 000 to pay registration fees for a first-year student at the University of Namibia."

The group now has 33 members and is open to women of all backgrounds.

One of the members, Siegfried Skeper (21) - a student, says his unemployed parents can't afford to buy food, but this Christmas they will have enough food.

"December will be filled with fun and joy. I am really happy because I am going to surprise my parents, they don't know about this group and they don't know that I will come with food.'

Another member, Elfrieda Urises (77), says the programme has helped her spend less on food.

"This food will last me until next year. We will have the best Christmas."

Philomena Oxurus, who has been part of the group since 2019, says the word harambee means 'coming together and assisting each other' - and that is exactly what the group aims to do in the community.

"I like helping another person where I can. At least when I eat my bread I know someone is also eating. After Covid-19, food prices increased, and we've seen that the same amount used last month, can't buy the same quantity of food we got last time.

"This group helps eradicate poverty among us," she says.