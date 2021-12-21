Namibia: Alleged Robbery Suspect Killer Denied Bail

THE man who stands accused of fatally shooting an alleged robber at Walvis Bay over the weekend was denied bail when he made his first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Joseph Matias (54) is accused of killing 25-year-old Listo Nantangwe Amutenya, who is believed to have been part of a group of five male suspects armed with knives who attacked and robbed a man of his cellphone at Ndume Square business centre at about 22h00 on Saturday.

State prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi objected to bail because investigations are at an early stage.

The case has been postponed to 23 February for a formal bail application.

A few members of the public were present at the court to support Matias, who they described as a hero who helps fight crime in the community.

The area where the late Amutenya died is a notorious spot where snatching of phones and other valuables are of the most common crimes.

Gangs of young men hold their victims at knife point and sometimes stab them to take their valuables.

Erongo police acting community affairs unit commander sergeant Anastasia Frans said the owner of the cellphone that was found on Amutenya has not yet come forward.