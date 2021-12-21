Namibia: Nampower to Light Up Ohangwena

THE Ohangwena region is to benefit from NamPower's rural electrification project worth N$14 million.

The project involves the construction of medium- and low-voltage networks in different areas in the region.

Ohangwena Regional Council spokesperson Silas Nepembe says the project involves the construction of 50km of medium-voltage (33kV) overhead lines, 11 medium- to low-voltage transformers, low-voltage distribution systems, outside lighting, as well as the wiring of school buildings.

"The project provides electricity to various government institutions, such as schools, clinics, economic growth points, and localities in the region.There are six schools to benefit from this project, eight sets of business growth points, and various government offices in about four constituencies," Nepembe says.

The Omauni, Onghalulu, and Okanghalulwena areas in the Okongo constituency would be electrified, as well as the Omishe, Loide Nadunya, and Hafyenanye areas in the Epembe constituency.

In the Eenhana constituency, Onaisaati will benefit, as well as Oshali Shakanalelo in the Endola constituency.

Nepembe says construction has been awarded to Multi Solution CC, while Lithon Project Consultant (Pty) Ltd is the overseer of the project on behalf of NamPower.

Construction work is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya earlier this year said energy infrastructure is key to any modern and growing society.

The Oshamukweni rural electrification project, which has already been completed, includes the installation of 33kV overhead lines of 15km long, four transformers, a low-voltage outside lighting distribution system, and the wiring of the Oshamukweni Combined School.

The project cost N$4,5 million.

It included the electrification of the Oshalumbu Clinic and three growth points, namely Omipapa, Eengete, and Oshalumbu.

Another 25 growth points, seven schools, one clinic, and one police substation have been electrified through the constituency's development fund to the tune of N$5,1 million in the current financial year.

Additionally, 12 schools across the region have been electrified by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Budgetary provision has been made in the current financial year to electrify more areas at a cost of N$6,1 million.