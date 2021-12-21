Egypt: Libyan Minister Says Egypt Major Partner to Achieve Stability

Libyan Minister of Labor Ali Al Abed has underscored his country's need for Egyptian workers in the fields of medicine and construction, noting that Egypt is a major partner in efforts to achieve stability there.

Speaking to Sada al Balad Channel by telephone Monday night, Abed said Egyptian workers should enter Libya through a new e-linkage system that was launched yesterday between the two Arab countries.

Egyptian companies are already operating in Libya, particularly for the purpose of reconstruction, the minister said, adding that "we're all working to facilitate the transfer of Egyptian workers to our country."

Libya is looking forward to benefiting from Egyptian expertise in the different domains, Abed noted.

He made it clear that big development projects will be launched in Libya, believing this should greatly contribute to stability in the country.