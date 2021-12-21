Tunisia: Covid-19 - Zaghouan Logs 7 More Infections, Including 1 Imported

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Zaghouan 7 more COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, that of a citizen living in Europe who came to Tunisia for a holiday.

A sample of the genome has been sequenced to determine the nature of the virus, affirmed to TAP preventive health director in Zaghouan Nabil Ourfelli.

Hence, the caseload in the region has risen to 9,994 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these patients, several have recovered while 14 cases still carry the virus in the region, including two people who are now at the Zaghouan local hospital.

The prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the governorate of Zaghouan is now estimated at 9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the official specified.

