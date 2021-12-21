Cameroon: Civilo-Military Actions - Military Refurbishes School, Offers Medical Consultations

The actions led by the 5th Joint Military Region inspires hope in normalcy, education, healthcare in Nwa Subdivision, Donga Mantung Division of the North West Region.

Peace building summed up recent Civilo-Military actions in Nwa Subdivision with the 5th Joint Military Region to thank for a refurbished school, free medical consultations and a football tournament that promotes harmony, living together and fast-tracts a return to normalcy in the face of the socio-political crisis rocking the North West Region. In effect, the Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General, Nka Valere was in Nwa from December 10-12, 2021 where he commissioned refurbished G.S Nwa classrooms, presided over the finals of the peace football tournament and sized up other Civilo-Military activities at the Nwa district hospital.

It was a rare moment for inhabitants who sang and danced in their show of gratitude with four classrooms refurbished to enhance teaching and learning for many thirsty for education. It emerged from the PTA President and Head Teacher, Nginkuh Nathan and Mbuckset Comfort that the 364 pupils of G.S Nwa now have enough classroom space. They sounded off that the school has remained functional since the socio-political crisis started in 2016 with calls for schools boycott. It emerged from updates that at one moment, G.S Nwa hosted some 760 IDP pupils from neighbouring villages where schools boycott was enforced by violence.

The visiting Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region was told that normalcy is gradually returning to the Subdivision and there are more functional schools on course in the neighbourhoods of Sabongari, Ntong etc. Away from the school milieu, the Fons of Nwa appealed for the reconstruction of their palaces which suffered destruction, causing most of them to flee and now suffer as IDPs in the Adamawa, West and other regions of the nation. They want their children recruited into the Armed Forces and showcase collaboration with Defense and security forces for the gradual return to normalcy in the 58-year-old Sub Division where the absence of electricity, bumpy and rugged roads do not help matters.