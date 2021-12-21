Ghana: Forex Trader Granted Gh₵80,000 Bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵80,000.00 bail to a forex trader, over the theft of seven million Naira(GH₵80,000. 50), belonging to his business partner.

The court, presided over by MrsAfiaOwusuaAppiah ordered that the three sureties to be justified should have resident ties in Ghana, one of whom should also be a Ghanaian.

EteobongNtukAkanimo, accused, is to deposit his passport with the court's registry as well as report to the police every Thursday.

He denied the charge and will make his next appearance on January 27, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector William Kwabena Boateng told the Court that Oshiojum Wilson, resident of Oyibi,was the complainant, and Akanimo, was a trader in forex and resident of Ashaley-Botwe.

The court heard that in February this year, accused, a business partner to the complainant, collected seven million Naira from the complainant to exchange same into Ghana Cedis.

InspBoatengsaid accused after collecting the amount went into hiding.

Prosecution said on October 27, 2021, the complainant spotted accused in Accra and caused his arrestand handed him over to the Ministries Police in Accra.

InspBoateng accused in his cautioned statement, admitted having collected the said amount from the complainant, but said it was invested in his business, which collapsed. - GNA