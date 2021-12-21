Ghana: Witness in Gh₵60,000 Fraud Case Testifies Before Court

A witness in the case in which an alleged fake pastor, Saint John Walker, duped businesswoman, Darling Tuffour, of GH₵60, 000,has given testimony before an Accra Circuit Court.

The suspect, pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft, when he appeared before court two years ago.

Nana Frimpong, son to the complainant,told the court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandohthat he was asked by his mother to collect money owed her by MaameDufie.

Witness said MaameDufie told him that Saint John Walker, who had presented himself as a pastor to his mother, "had gone behind MrsTuffour to take the said amount from MaameDufie under the pretext of being sent by MrsTuffour."

Nana Frimpong told the court that in his presence, MaameDufie called the self-acclaimed pastor to enquire why he came to trick her into handing over the money and lying that he was sent by MrsTuffour.

The mobile phone conversation between the two, according to the witness was recorded by MaameDufie, adding that he had a copy of the recording on a pendrive, which she was ready to tender in as evidence to the court.

The court however adjourned the case to January 18, 2021.

The facts are that MrsTuffour lent MaameDufie GH₵100,000.00, which Dufie failed to pay and the two stopped talking to each other.

The accused took advantage of the situation and took GH₵60,000.00 from MaameDufie, claiming he was asked by the complainant to take the money.

Later, the complainant, asked her son to follow up on the debt, only to be told that Madam Dufie had paid GH₵60,000.00 in two installments to accused.

MrsTuffourwas arrested by the police at East Legon.