Ghana: Police Gun Down 5 Landguards, Foil Attempt to Assassinate Chief

21 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Five suspected landguards have been shot dead by the Police while three others are on the run after they were contracted by unknown persons to assassinate the Gomoa Fetteh Chief, Nana Abor Atta, in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The incident occurred Monday, December 20, around 1:00 am.

Report gathered by EIB Network revealed that there was a chieftaincy dispute which had been settled long ago but the opposing faction was angry with the ruling by the court hence the attempt to kill the chief.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that this is not the first time some people have attempted to kill the chief. Some of the victims were well known in the area while the others are unknown.

Those shot dead had guns believed to be AK47 with almost 100 strange bullets.

Nana Abor Atta speaking in an interview with EIB Network thanked the police for saving his life.

The chief who was in a state of shock advised everybody in GomoaFetteh to desist from such unacceptable acts.

The remains of the deceased have been sent to Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Source EIB Network

