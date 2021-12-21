Ghana: Dr Danso Grabs 15 Awards At UCC Graduation Ceremony

A first degree graduating student of the University of Cape Coast captured all the attention when he won 15 out of 21 awards at the 54th graduation ceremony at the weekend.

Edward Akosah Danso, who was trained at the School of Medical Sciences as a Medical Doctor, now holds the record as the first student to have won such awards in the history of the university.

Among the others are best student in Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Community Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Psychiatry and Surgery.

The rest include best graduating student in psychological medicine and mental health, male student, clinical student, pre-clinical student, MB, ChB and Final Part II and overall best male student.

In a brief speech, Master Danso expressed gratitude to his mother, Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who is currently the Director-General of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau of the Ghana Police Service.

"I am extremely thankful to my best friend, my confidant and my role model who has single handedly taken care of me for as long as I can remember.

She deserves to be proud for all she has done for me," he added.

On his ambitions for the future, he said he wants to eventually end up in academia as a Professor of Surgery.

"I am considering specialising in transplant surgery, a sub-specialty of general surgery and establishing a transplant centre to serve the country and continental sub-region," Mr Danso stated.

He is a past pupil of Morning Star School in Accra where he excelled in the Basic Education Certificate Examination and proceeded to the Prempeh College in Kumasi.