Tunisia: AfDB Approves €104 Million Loan to Implement Pmir II 2nd Phase in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group approved a €104 million loan (equivalent to 330 million dinars) to implement the 2nd phase of the Road Infrastructure Modernisation Programme (PMIR II) in Tunisia.

The Group's Board of Directors approved this loan on December 17 in Abidjan, the AfDB said in a press release on Tuesday.

The "PMIR II" programme seeks to establish an efficient and sustainable transport system capable of developing intra- and inter-regional trade. It is meant to ensure greater accessibility to priority regions and the country's main development centres in order to support growth and provide propitious conditions for youth employment, according to the same source.

The project further seeks to rehabilitate and upgrade over 230 kilometres of classified roads in the governorates of Gafsa, Kairouan, Kasserine, Sidi Bouzid and Siliana.

It will also contribute to the periodic maintenance of 1,000 kilometres of roads, part of which will be carried out by 80 microenterprises created for this purpose. It will also support the development of a a 2x2 lane road on the RN2 linking Enfidha to Kairouan.

By 2026, this new operation will contribute to better integrate the territories by improving access to the road network for 700,000 users," said AfDB Director-General for North Africa Mohamed El Azizi.

It will cut the average journey time on the RN2 by more than half. Nearly 1,800 new jobs will be created. This is another milestone in a successful cooperation that has modernised more than 70% of Tunisia's classified road network over the past decade.

According to the bank, the project is in line with the African Development Bank's "High 5" strategic priorities.

It is part of the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy 2013-2022, which is intended to lay the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth on the continent.

The African Development Bank Group's active portfolio in Tunisia stood at €1.8 billion on November 30, 2021. It covers the health, social development, water, agriculture, energy, transport, industry, digital and financial sectors.