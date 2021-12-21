Zimbabwe: Masango in the Hunt for Zim Open Chess Title

Sports Reporter

PRE-Minerva Zimbabwe Open chess tournament favourite Spencer Masango, who recently won the Botswana Open, will go into today's final round trailing pacesetter Takudzwa Mushore by a single point.

The tournament will end this evening at Joina City in the capital.

The men's section has prize money of US$1 000 and the race is still on after the players took part in the sixth round of the eight rounds tournament yesterday.

Mushore is the pacesetter on five points, followed by Tapiwa Jele who is on 4,5 points, while Masango and Vitalis Mapuranga are both on four points.

Also on four points and can turn the tables are Kudakwashe Sibanda, Bekhithemba SibandaMukai Chigodo, Elisha Chimbamu, Hilton Mandeya and Tapiwa Gora.

In the women's section, Kudzanai Charinda goes in the final day tied with Tatenda Ndou, Linda Shaba and Melisa Zengeni on four points.

On second place are Christine Makwena, Ropafadzo Dube and Paaidaishe Zengeni, all on 3,5 points.

The women section will see the winner walking home US$800 richer.