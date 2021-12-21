Zimbabwe: Iko Nakamura Kyokushinkaikan Grading Held

21 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

THE IKO Nakamura Kyokushinkaikan karate on Saturday held their grading ceremony at Nakamura Dojo in Kambuzuma.

The grading was led by branch chief IKO Nakamura Kyokushinkaikan, Tawanda Mufundisi, and more than 60 karatekas from different dojos in Harare were graded.

They got orange, blue, yellow, green and brown belts.

Among those that were graded was Tafadzwa Lindadi who graduated from second kyu brown belt to first kyu brown belt and will be looking forward to getting the first dan black belt soon.

Victor Chinguwo was graded from green to brown belt second kyu.

Twin sisters Amiliolate and Aliviate Tombotiya, as well as Nikita Chigoba were all graded from white to orange belt.

Masleen Chinhamo graduated from orange to blue.

Leeroy Chiyama, Harry Charamba and Robert Mashingaidze all moved from blue to yellow belt.

Mufundisi said the process was important in grooming karatekas.

"Gradings play a role in nurturing one's talent in the process of developing a good athlete," he said.

"The karatekas went through the whole syllabus of kyokushin from kihon (basics) to kata (formal moves) up to kumite (fighting). We also look at good character and discipline."

Several awards were presented, with Welington Kusikwenyu getting an honorary orange belt for his support for the organisation.

Jean-Claude Mufundisi, Tawanda Alexander and Dumisani Magaya got the Most Dedicated Karateka Award in their respective age-groups.

