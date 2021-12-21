Africa: Musona Leads Zimbabwe Warriors' Provisional Squad

Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza has announced a 30-man provisional squad for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. The Warriors will gather on 23 December in Harare for a training camp ahead of the final squad announcement, set on 31 December 2021.

Mapeza made several changes from the team that competed in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia. The obvious absentee was Khama Billiat who announced his retirement from international football in November, a day after the Warriors completed their World Cup qualifiers campaign.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Tawanda Maswanhise of Leicester City, Marshal Munetsi who plays for Stade de Reims and Wigan Athletic's Tendayi Darikwa have also been omitted from the squad through injuries, while captain Knowledge Musona returns to lead the team.

The Warriors will be playing in Group B of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations where they are pitted against Senegal, Guinea and fellow COSAFA region side Malawi. Zimbabwe will open their campaign against The Teranga Lions Senegal on January 10 at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapis (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Taimon Mvula (Dynamos)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), TakudzwaChimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne), Godkknows Muriwa, Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Tenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United)

Midfielders: Temptation Chiwunga (JDR Stars), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Supersport United), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Prince Dube (Azam), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)