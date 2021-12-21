Africa: New Faces in Guinea's Kaba Diawara Totalenergies Afcon Squad

Guinea newly appointed coach Kaba Diawara revealed a list of 27 recalled players for the impending TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The list, led by captain Naby Keïta, included several young players who have started to make a name for themselves in the European championships.

Among these new faces is Mohamed Bayo, who scored 9 goals in 15 games for French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.

Another young face is Moriba Kourouma, former young Spanish international. The young midfielder trained at FC Barcelona academy "La Masia" and joined German side RB Leipzig at the start of the season. Kourouma declared his desire to defend the colors of his parents' country.

Diawara, who was recently appointed Guinea coach to replace French tactician Didier Six, also selected two players from Horoya AC, reigning Guinea champion. They are goalkeeper Moussa Camara and midfielder Morlaye Sylla who played in the TotalEnergies CHAN 2020 last January in Cameroon.

According to local media, Guinea will begin its preparation camp on 26 December in Conakry before flying two days later to Rwanda capital Kigali, where Syli Nationale will play two friendly matches against Rwanda (January 2 and 6, 2022).

Guinea will later arrive in Bafoussam (Cameroon) on January 7, to start their TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 campaign, where they play in Group B with Senegal, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Aly Kéita (Östersund / Sweden), Ibrahima Koné (Hibernians PC Paola / Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya AC / Guinea)

Defenders: Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse FC / France), Pa Konaté (Botev Plovdiv / Bulgaria), Saidou Sow (AS Saint-Étienne / France), Ibrahima Sory Conté (Niort / France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux / France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys from Berne / Switzerland), Ousmane Kanté (Paris FC / France), Mickael Dyrestam (AD Xanthi / Greece), Antoine Conté (CS Universitatea Craiova / Romania)

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (AS Roma / Italy), Ibrahima Cissé (RFC Seraing / Belgium), Mory Konaté (Sint-Truiden / Belgium), Moriba Kourouma (RB Leipzig / Germany), Mamadou Kané (Neftchi Baku / Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya AC / Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos / Greece), Naby Kéita (Liverpool / England), Ibrahima Sory Conté Maibra (Bnei Sakhnin FC / Israel)

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Al Kuwait SC / Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC / France), Lamarana Diallo (Grenoble / France), Martinez Kanté (FC Kairat Almaty / Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont / France), Sory Kaba (OH Louvain / Belgium)