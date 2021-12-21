Tunisia: AAAID Undertakes to Help Tunisia Make Most of Funding Programme for Small-Scale Farmers

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) will endeavour to help Tunisia make the most of the funding programme for small-scale farmers as soon as possible, said AAAID President Mohamed Ben Abid Al Mazrouni who is on a working visit to Tunisia with a AAAID delegation.

The AAAID helped set up the market of agricultural products in Tunisia's centre.

This visit fits into the framework of bilateral cooperation and the expansion of the authority's investments in Tunisia in the agricultural sector, by contributing to the achievement of projects especially in the food industry, according to the IAIDA,

The agricultural products market set up in the centre of the country is a national project that aims to enhance the value of agricultural products and facilitate their export, Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi said.

The AAAID delegation examined during a meeting on Monday with Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saïd, the various aspects of cooperation between Tunisia and this Arab institution, especially as regards the contribution to investment projects in the agricultural sector.

The AAAID is a pan-Arab financial institution established in 1976. It contributes to the capital of 53 existing and under-establishment companies across 12 Arab countries, which enjoy many benefits and concessions in accordance with the constitutive agreements between the Authority and its 21 member States.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X