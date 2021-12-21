Tunisia: AAAID Undertakes to Help Tunisia Make Most of Funding Programme for Small-Scale Farmers

Tunis/Tunisia — The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) will endeavour to help Tunisia make the most of the funding programme for small-scale farmers as soon as possible, said AAAID President Mohamed Ben Abid Al Mazrouni who is on a working visit to Tunisia with a AAAID delegation.

The AAAID helped set up the market of agricultural products in Tunisia's centre.

This visit fits into the framework of bilateral cooperation and the expansion of the authority's investments in Tunisia in the agricultural sector, by contributing to the achievement of projects especially in the food industry, according to the IAIDA,

The agricultural products market set up in the centre of the country is a national project that aims to enhance the value of agricultural products and facilitate their export, Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi said.

The AAAID delegation examined during a meeting on Monday with Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saïd, the various aspects of cooperation between Tunisia and this Arab institution, especially as regards the contribution to investment projects in the agricultural sector.

The AAAID is a pan-Arab financial institution established in 1976. It contributes to the capital of 53 existing and under-establishment companies across 12 Arab countries, which enjoy many benefits and concessions in accordance with the constitutive agreements between the Authority and its 21 member States.