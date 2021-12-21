Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 57,000 Jabs Admiistered On Dec.20

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 57,173 COVID-19 jabs were administered on December 20, the Health Ministry said.

Figures show 5,521,000 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,185,441 who got two doses and 1,335,559 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

11,384,958 vaccine shots were given till this date, the same source specified.

The number of people registered on the Evax.tn platform to book jab appointments reached 7,340,776 till December 20.

