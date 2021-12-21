South Africa: Police Services Arrests Municipal Officials and Civilian On Tender Fraud and Corruption in Northern KwaZulu-Natal

21 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Municipal officials and a civilian arrested for tender fraud and corruption in Northern KwaZulu-Natal

The National Commissioner of police, General Khehla John Sitole has both applauded the SAPS National Cold Case Unit and welcomed the arrest of three suspects in connection with tender irregularity, fraud, corruption, extortion, theft and racketeering cases in excess of R100 million.

Investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly demanding money from various service providers that were contracted to do work for the St. Lucia Municipality (Isimangaliso wetland park) in Mutubatuba.

It was further established that money was paid into accounts linked to at least three suspects.

As part of first phase of this investigation, the Cold Case Unit worked closely with the Directorate for Public Prosecution in KZN and embarked on an undercover sting operation which resulted in the arrest of the following three suspects on the 17 December 2021 :-

Mrs Nokuthula Lafuleni-Zungu, who worked as the Building Capacity Manager of Isimangaliso Wetland park municipality.

Mr Caiphus Khumalo, a Director of Isimangaliso Wetland park St. Lucia.

Mr Nkosinathi Victor Ntshangase who is a friend to Miss Zungu and a Game Ranger for Isimangaliso Wetland park.

They have all appeared in the Empangeni magistrate court yesterday, 20 December 2021 and they were all remanded in custody for a formal bail application to be heard at the same court on 29 December 2021.

Further arrests are imminent as investigations are continuing.

