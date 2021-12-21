South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Welcomes Government of the Netherlands Donation to Solidarity Fund

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, welcomed a decision by the Government of the Netherlands to donate a sum of €750,000 (R14 million) to the Solidarity Fund.

Minister Pandor and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr Ben Knapen, met in The Hague for the Second Meeting on 22 November 2021, where Minister Knapen informed Minister Pandor of his government's intention to make a donation.

The Netherlands Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the donation has been made. Minister Pandor requested Minister Knapen to convey South Africa's gratitude to the Government and people of the Netherlands.

The Solidarity Fund was created on 23 March 2020 to assist the fight against COVID-19. It provides a platform for both the public and private sectors to contribute towards the various initiatives supported by the Fund.

Minister Pandor said: "The Netherlands has been an important partner for South Africa in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. It was one of the first countries to donate test kits to South Africa at the start of the pandemic and has been consistent in its support since then."