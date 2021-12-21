South Africa: How Vaxi Taxi Is Repurposing Public Spaces and Partnering With Western Cape Communities to Bridge the Vaccination Gap

analysis

There is a widespread perception that people do not want to get vaccinated against Covid-19. While this may be true in certain communities, in many historically underserved areas of the Western Cape, the challenge is access to vaccines. Bridging that divide is no simple task, but a simple yet powerful initiative is solving this conundrum: The Vaxi Taxi campaign run by the Western Cape government's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is getting vaccines to people by partnering with local community kitchens and using public space.

On a sunny Saturday morning in December, an EMS team arrives in three ambulances in the informal settlement of Europe in Gugulethu and sets up a vaccination site right outside the local community kitchen with chairs, tables and shade. In a few hours, it effectively changes the future of this community. At least 213 people have been vaccinated at this kitchen and, while the number sounds small, these people would probably otherwise not have been able to access these life-saving vaccines.

Shahnaaz Taliep, an EMS paramedic who spends her weekends as a vaccinator, calls it a "vaccination site on wheels" and that is literally what it entails: two ambulances travelling with a team to a previously...