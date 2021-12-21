Mauritius: MV Wakashio Insurer Grants Compensation of Rs 112,000 to Affected Fishers, Applicant Fishers and Fishmongers

A compensation of Rs 112,000 will be granted by the insurer of the MV Wakashio, Japan P&I Club, to fishers, applicant fishers and fishmongers for the loss of earning as a result of the MV Wakashio oil spill.

This announcement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, after a meeting held with the affected fishermen, at the seat of his Ministry in Port-Louis. The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, and the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, along with other personalities, participated in the meeting.

Some 825 fishermen, and 174 fishmongers will benefit from this compensation.

In a statement, Minister Maudhoo underlined that he met all the concerned fishermen to discuss the proposed compensation and that they have agreed with the amount being offered to them. He further added that upon their request, his Ministry will ensure that they receive the grant before the end of the year.

He explained that the compensation was calculated based on the average income they received as per the reported daily catch made by all fishermen in terms of amount and species, to Fisheries post, over the last three years, which was estimated to be Rs 27,000.

Moreover, the Minister stressed that the compensation was granted following several negotiations and the intervention of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, with the Japanese authorities. He also underlined the contribution of the Japanese Ambassador to Mauritius in this endeavour.