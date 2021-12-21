Mauritius: Icao Sap10 Regional Competition - Mauritian Students Win Three Prizes

press release

Mauritian students were proclaimed as winner, first runner up, and second runner up in each of the two categories, 12-15 and 16-20 years, of the Africa- Indian Ocean Regional Contest on the 10th Anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) State Action Plan Initiative (SAP10).

The winners were proclaimed during an award ceremony held on 07 December 2021, on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day.

The SAP10 competition was organised by the Nairobi Regional Office (Eastern and Southern African) of ICAO, for students of states affiliated with it, to mark the 10th SAP anniversary in the Africa- Indian Ocean region.

It is recalled that the 08 October 2020 marked ten years of the launch of the ICAO State Action Plan initiative on CO2 Emissions Reduction. The theme for this year's event was '10 Years of Making Green Aviation a Reality'.

In this context, the aim of the competition was to achieve maximum reach out through the African air transport community.

The contest challenged students to apply green innovative solutions on real-life environmental problems at aviation installations such as airport, with the aim of inspiring as well as tapping into students' ability to develop creative problem-solving skills.

It also contributed to improve interest in pursuing aviation related qualifications.

Students of the category 12-15 years were required to write an article about a green innovative solution that can be implemented at an airport while participants of the 16-20 years and 21-35 years category had to propose a green innovative solution for an airport facility along with the applicable designs that have to be implemented.