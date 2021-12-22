Kenya Power Announces Emergency Rationing After Collapse of High Voltage Line

Nairobi — The Kenya Power (KPLC) is rationing power supply in some parts of the country following the collapse of a section of the Loyangalani-Suswa high voltage line (220Kv) switching off power plants connected to the Suswa Sub-Station.

KPLC said Monday in a statement that the collapse resulted in a generation shortfall.

The national electricity utility company stated that its engineers have been working closely with their counterparts from other agencies in the sector to reconstruct the line, and restore the affected section.

"In the interim, the Company is undertaking load management in some sections of the country, during the peak period which occurs between 7pm and 9.30pm," KPLC said.

Kenya Power called on its customers around the country to exercise patience until the issue is resolved.

"We would like to assure our customers that the teams undertaking these repair works are working round the clock to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible. Please bear with us as work is done to restore the affected transmission line," the Company said.

The mishap elicited anger among a section of Kenyans in social media who complained of power outages.

The affected transmission lines and Suswa substation are owned and operated by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

The Kenya Power is a publicly listed company, and the country's only electricity off taker that transmits, distributes and retails power to customers throughout Kenya.

In the period between 1922 to date, it has extended its transmission and distribution network across the country, covering a total of 248,834 kilometres.

As at June 2021, the Company had over 8.3 million accounts and had enabled 75 per cent of the country's population to access the national grid, making Kenya rank top in the world in terms of connectivity pace according to the World Bank's 'Energy Progress Report' for 2021.