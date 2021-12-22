Kenya: Pipit Global Enters 12 New African Markets With Cellulant

Nairobi — International cash payments platform Pipit Global and pan-African payments company Cellulant have extended their partnership agreement to now include eighteen countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership will see the two firms providing both B2B and B2C payments services to existing and emergent financial institutions, eCommerce merchants, billers and billing platforms, mobile money providers and eWallets, digital financial service providers, and their customers.

The partnership will see the development of 'for-purpose' remittances and ensure that migrants are able to make bill payments and e-commerce transactions directly to suppliers as compared to the traditional model of peer-to-peer cash remittances,

This model ensures that bills are paid, and removes the potential for 'leakage' - where remitted money may not be used for its intended purpose.

Commenting on the partnership, Pipit Global CEO Ollie Walsh said: "Pipit Global was founded on the basis of promoting collaboration in the world of payments. Making cash a core element of the digital economy, whilst maintaining that cash economy and giving the ability to transition between the two, gives real parity and freedom."

The expansion into the new markets comes just 5 months after the two companies announced a partnership to enable remittances into Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mali, Senegal, and Ghana at lower rates.

"At Cellulant, we see digital payments as a significant opportunity to create transformational change for businesses, households and economies at large, " said David Waithaka, Cellulant's Chief Business Officer for Enterprise.

Technology and digital payments have been identified as a driver in reducing transaction costs of remittances to less than 3 per cent by 2030 as outlined in SDG 10 enabling reduced inequalities within and among countries.