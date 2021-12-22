Kenya: 'It's the Heavy Rains' - Kenya Railways Explains 4-Hour Kisumu Train Derailment

Pixabay
(File photo)
22 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kenya Railways has attributed the derailment of a scheduled passenger train service at Tamu in Muhoroni to heavy rains in the areas.

Passengers were kept waiting for four hours on Tuesday as the train operator worked to fix the mishap that was reported at 6pm.

Muhoroni OCPD Zephaniah Kamuren confirmed that one of the train's wagon derailed at around 6 pm.

Kenya Railways Operations Manager Mwalimu Disi told Capital News engineers from the corporation managed to rectify the anomaly by 10pm on Tuesday.

Disi assured the public that the train is fit for service.

Kenya Railways launched the passenger service on Friday, December 17, ending a decade-long suspension of operations.

The launch followed the successful rehabilitation of the Metre Gauge Railway train track liking the lakeside city to the capital Nairobi and mostly dilapidated stations along its path.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X