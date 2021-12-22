Kenya: Wama Africa - Nairobi Restaurant Hiring & Training People Living With Disability

Wama Africa is a social enterprise, boutique hotel, spa and restaurant that trains young adults living with special needs - be it deaf, mute, physical impairments, certain mental health conditions or those living with albinism. Opened in July 2021, the establishment has one casual dining and one fine dining restaurant, a conference room, swimming pool, an art gallery and indoor and outdoor garden.

The first thing that strikes you when you walk to the restaurant is the calm mood, the art on the walls, the beautiful outdoor sitting space and of course the food. It's not until later that you realise that there is something a little bit different and special about Wama, located on Muthangari drive.

Interaction with the team at Wama while making your order is very special. It involves writing out your greeting, placing your order and having conversations on a tablet provided. The centre has created a beautiful and safe environment that you forget that you are being served by someone with special needs. Following the three-month skill based training provided, Wama works with partner organisations to find job placements for trained individuals in leading hospitality and corporate establishments.

"We want to provide economic empowerment opportunities for and a fighting chance to people living with disability," Said Adam, Director - Wama Africa.

The food here is carefully and diligently prepared and will keep you coming back. Offering a relaxed snack menu as well as a signature menu with delicious cuisine, fine wines and incredible cocktails. They also have a great selection of vegan and gluten free options.

According to the World Health Organization, over one billion people worldwide have some form of disability, translating to one in seven people. Many of those disabilities are invisible, while others can affect any of us at any time in our lives.