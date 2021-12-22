Mauritius: Vpm Dookun-Luchoomun Effects Visit At Construction Site of New Technical Education Centre

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, effected, today, a visit at the construction site of a new Technical Education Centre, in Beau Vallon. The aim was to take stock of progress of works.

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, and other eminent personalities were also present at the site visit.

In a statement, VPM Dookun-Luchoomun highlighted that, in a bid to enable Mauritius to achieve a high-income status, it is necessary to have the right manpower so as to meet the requirements of the industry. As such, she indicated, the reform undertaken in the technical education sector will enable, through this Centre, more youth of the region to be trained and acquire relevant skills in different fields.

The VPM pointed out that the infrastructural facilities which will be available will provide the right environment for students to study new fields such as robotics and technology, among others. Youth acquiring such skills will thus contribute to the development of the country, she added.

She also observed that technical education offers several opportunities to the youth and stressed that the reform brought about now enables young students who have had a technical training to pursue their studies at tertiary level.

The project, to the tune of some Rs 157 million, is a Design/Turnkey and construction one for a state-of-the-art Technical Education Centre with modern equipment, latest technology and infrastructure facilities. It is expected to be completed in September 2022. The Centre, with an enrolment capacity of some 700 students, will comprise of classrooms, workshops, a resource centre, an administrative block, stores, a canteen, service blocks, and other facilities.

The Centre will deliver courses in, among others: Automotive/Automobile electronics; Electrical and Electronics; Mechanical engineering; Robotics and Smart systems; Construction and Design with Artificial Intelligence; Digital Design and Augmented Reality; Renewable Energy; and Information Technology.