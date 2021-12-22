Mauritius: Covid-19 - Health Minister Meets With Medical Frontliners At Dr A.g. Jeetoo Hospital

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, met with front line workers of the Dr A.G. Jeetoo Hospital, today, to personally acknowledge their service and sacrifices in serving the population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the very outset, he stated that the year 2021 has been a very difficult year, with the months of October and November seeing the most number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths. He commended the efforts of all the staffs in the health sector who have deployed significant efforts and have relentlessly continued on carrying out their duties amidst the difficult situation. He also expressed gratitude towards all the staff who have enabled the service to run smoothly. Medical and paramedics staff have been able to build resilience during the pandemic and this has prevented the health system from collapsing, he observed.

Dr Jagutpal urged all staffs to continue to maintain the standard in the service and to continuously improve the service delivery. He conveyed his satisfaction for the good work accomplished and asked them to keep up the good work.

Speaking about the COVID-19 cases, the Health Minister indicated that the number of patients as well as the mortality rate has decreased.

A minute of silence was also observed for two staffs at the Dr A. G. Jeetoo Hospital who lost their lives due to COVID-19.