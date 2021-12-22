Malawi: Kalindo Announces 10-Day Break On Anti-Government Demos

Political activist Bon Kalindo who is leading anti-government protests whose sole aim is to push government to work out the socio-economic ills currently rocking the country announced on a Tuesday that they will take a ten-day break as regards the demos to give Malawians a chance to enjoy the festivities.

He said as organisers they had resolved to cancel the Karonga demonstrations on December 30, 2021 and the Blantyre demonstrations that were scheduled for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The former UTM Party youth director indicated they would return to business on January 5, 2022.

"But we urge the Tonse Administration to come up with economic recovery plans," said Kalindo.

He warned that should there be no tangible efforts to achieve the same, they will launch another bid to demand the resignation of Vice President and Economic Planning Minister Saulos Chilima, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu as well as John Kapito who is Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) for not helping Malawians.

Kalindo also spoke strongly against intentions by government to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory.

Recently, Kalindo launched a campaign against the President Lazarus Chakwera for the rise in basic commodities including cooking oil and sugar.

Apparently, the rise was as a result of a hike in fuel prices but government, through its spokesman Gospel Kazako, has repeatedly described as a global concern.

While President Chakwera has said he understands the socio-economic plight in which the citizenry is going through, his critics have described his talk as lip-service accusing him of too much travelling both local and international instead of fixing the economy.