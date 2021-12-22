Nigeria: Alleged Murder - Court Admits Dowen College Students to Bail

The magistrate held that the international passports of the students must be submitted to the court and they must stay within two kilometres of their residence at all times.

A Yaba Chief Magistrates' court in Lagos on Tuesday admitted five Dowen College students, charged with the alleged murder of their 12-year-old schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni, to bail in the sum of N1 million each.

The police charged the boys who are minors with conspiracy and homicide.

Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants' counsel, ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Mr Adeola said that one of each of the defendants' sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within two kilometres of their residence at all times.

The defendants were on December 9 remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

Two days earlier, the police said they had arrested three of the students in connection with the incident. The arrest came days after the Lagos State government ordered the indefinite closure of the school "after a meeting with the school management and staff."