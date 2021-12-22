Nigeria: El-Rufai Approves End of Year Bonuses for Civil Servants

The end of year bonus is part of the state government's efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the payment of end of year bonuses to civil servants in the state.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to Mr El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, civil servants in the state will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

" Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as a bonus. Middle-level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earnings.

" The 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382bn.

In September 2019, the Kaduna State Government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage. The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefits.

Some civil servants who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna applauded the governor for the gesture.

Hadiza Nasiru, a primary school teacher, said "it is indeed a good thing from the state government this year. The cost of foodstuff is unbearable and our salaries will surely not be enough. This addition will surely go a long way in making it easier.

Steven Galadima was full of excitement when speaking to our reporter.

" As they always say for El-Rufai, the more you see the less you understand. that is exactly what he did to us this year. Nobody sees this coming. I am so happy."

Binta Shamaki also expressed her gratitude to the governor, saying she hoped the gesture will continue and come every year.