Nigeria: FG Reinstate Emirates Schedule to Nigeria

Nigeria's aviation ministry had earlier limited the carrier's daily flights to Abuja to a single run a week and denied approval for the airline's winter schedule.

The federal government has reinstated the air services arrangements it had with Emirates airline.

Nigeria's aviation ministry had earlier limited the carrier's daily flights to Abuja to a single run a week and denied approval for the airline's winter schedule.

The decision was prompted after authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied Nigeria's only carrier to Dubai, Airpeace, the three frequencies it requested at UAE's Sharjah Airport.

After much back and forth on the matter, the UAE on December 14 made a U-turn on its initial decision, and granted Air Peace seven slots at Dubai.

The reinstatement was contained in a letter signed by director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, and addressed to the country manager, Emirates Airlines.

"Following further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated December 17, 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports; I wish to inform you of the reinstatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule," the letter said.

According to him, the approval comes as a result of compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday November 26, 2021 as it affects travellers from Nigeria to UAE.