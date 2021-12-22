Somalia: UN Seeks U.S.$1.5 Billion to Help Drought Affected People in Somalia

The United Nations and other humanitarian partners are seeking about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to help 5.5 million of the most vulnerable people in Somalia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of the Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that it is releasing US$17 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), bringing CERF funding for Somalia in 2021 to $52 million.

"To save lives in Somalia and avert another humanitarian catastrophe, we must release funding now so that people can protect themselves from further hunger and impoverishment," the UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

An estimated 7.7 million Somalis will require humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022, marking a 30 per cent rise in needs in just one year.

In addition, the UN said, partners, will attempt to sustain the lives of 5.5 million people requiring humanitarian assistance by ensuring safe, equitable and dignified access to livelihoods and essential services.

According to Khadija Diriye, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster of Somalia the drought has ruined livelihoods and pushed families to the brink of disaster.

"There is a high risk that without immediate humanitarian assistance, children, women and men will start dying of starvation in Somalia," Diriye said.

According to the UN, Somalia is on the frontline of climate change and has experienced more than 30 climate-related hazards since 1990, including 12 droughts and 19 floods.