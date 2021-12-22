Somalia: Gunfight Erupts Between Rival Forces in Bosaso

21 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Heavy fighting has broke out between two rival forces in Bosaso city in the northeastern Bari region in Puntland.

Residents in Ridwaan neighbourhood reported gunfight as the two sides pounded each other's positions with some residents fleeing to surrounding neighbourhoods.

No casualties have so far been reported in the ongoing clashes. A fortnight in the past, Puntland state leader Said Abdullahi Deni sacked

In a presidential decree, Deni sacked Puntland Security Forces Director Mohamud Osman Abdullahi who declined to leave office.

Deni has in recent months worked to fashion the Puntland security sector in his political image as he reportedly seeks to join the presidential race at the national level.

