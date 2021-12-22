Somalia: Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Sharing Nude Video of Ex-Wife

A man was sentenced to two years in prison for sharing his ex-wife nudes on social media.

The man appeared before a court in Burtinle district of Nugaal region in Puntland and was charged with intentional libel of his former partner with the intent to defame her character.

"The accused infringed on the victim's dignity and circulated a nude of his former partner," said Burtinle Magistrate's Court.

The court identified the man as Ali Habib who pleaded guilty to the charge and was also fined $3,000.

The court said the man shared the videos of his ex-wife after an argument broke out between them after they divorced.

The court gave the defendant 30 days to appeal.

The sentence comes amid increasing cases of nudes shared on social media platforms.