Liberia: Defending Champions Lofa Out

Lofa County, 2020 defending champions of the national county meet are out of the 2021/2022 competition, on their way back to Voinjama after they were forced to a goalless draw.

Grand Cape Mount County from the west, forced the boys from the northern region to a goalless draw over the weekend at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

The Cape Mountaineers are through to the quarterfinals over Lofa with 4 goals and 4 points against Lofa's 1 goal and 4 points from 3 matches.

On the other hand, Maryland County is through to the quarterfinals possible by Dominic Jarteh's lone goal defeat against Grand Gedeh in their first game and subsequently, Freeport FC duo Frank Allison and Gibson Freeman's goals in the second match for Maryland County in their 3-0 win against Sinoe over the weekend were enough for the 'Palm Butter' boys to enter the quarterfinals in the 2021/2022 National Sports County Meet.

With 6 points and 4 goals from 2 matches, they are on top of Group C in the National County Sports Meet football category.

City boys Montserrado County defeated Grand Bassa County 1-0 over the weekend but the Gbehzon boys are through to the quarterfinals, sitting atop of Group A with 6 points, 3 goals from three matches.

Weekend's National County Meet Results:

Bomi 1-0 Gbarpolu

Cape Mount 0-0 Lofa

Bassa 0-1 Montserrado

River Cess 3-1 Grand Kru

Maryland 3-0 Sinoe

River Gee 0-0 Margibi

Nimba 1-0 Bong

Group A

Grand Bassa and Margibi are through to the quarterfinals.

Group B

Nimba and RiverCess are through to the quarterfinals.

Group C

Maryland and Grand Gedeh are through to the quarterfinals.

Group D

Bomi and Cape Mount are through to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal fixtures (football)

Grand Bassa Vs. Grand Gedeh

Maryland Vs. Margibi

Nimba Vs. Cape Mount

Bomi Vs. River Cess

Meanwhile, the games are being transferred from Kakata to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, beginning January 8- 9, 2022.