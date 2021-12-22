Liberia: Basaul Certificates UL Vice President

The Bassa Students Association of the University of Liberia (BASAUL) has certificated Mr. Isaac H. Garnett, Vice President for Finance and Fiscal Affairs, University of Liberia (UL), for his immeasurable contributions to BASAUL, Grand Bassa County, and the Republic of Liberia in general.

The brief honoring ceremony was held in the conference room of the Nathaniel H. Cassell Building on Capitol Hill Monday, December 20, 2021.

The association was represented by its President Mr. Prince You - mondyu Karnga, Ms. Armuchin G. Brigfield, Youjay Garmonyou, Assistant Secretary-General of the Association, and Eric B.D. Kayee.

Presenting the certificate on behalf of the group, Ms. Armuchin G. Brigfield described Mr. Garnett as honorable and a hard - working man.

She said the student organization recognizes Mr. Garnett's outstanding support and sustained commitment to the growth and development of the Bassa Students Association of the University of Liberia.

Ms. Brigfield explained that the youth and student community of Grand Bassa appreciate Mr. Garnett's proven leadership ability and his immeasurable contributions to BASAUL, Grand Bassa and the nation at large.

Receiving the certificate, Mr. Garnett thanked the student group, and let them know that he was overwhelmed, even though not surprised.

Mr. Garnett informed the students that his style of working with people is not based on where you are from or what you believe, but noted that it is based on what you can offer the institution that you are called to serve.

"Let me say thank you again for this recognition. Let me say that I will continue to work with you, whether this leadership, whether it is leadership to come, my office is open and you are welcome there at any time," said Mr. Garnett.

He assured the students that he will be willing to provide them the necessary support, saying "there is nothing we can't do when we are always together."