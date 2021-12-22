Liberia: I Will Maximize Your Potential

-Dr. Whapoe vows to lift people with disabilities

The Political Leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation party or VOLT, Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe has promised to develop and maximize the quantum ability and potential of persons living with disabilities across the country.

According to Dr. Whapoe, persons living with disabilities are people of great value and potential but their potential can only be realized when they are given the rightful opportunity.

Speaking to a group of physically-challenged people outside Monrovia over the weekend, the VOLT leader noted that society is very bad to the extent that it has named fellow human beings in such unfortunate conditions to keep them in total suppression so that they can become a liability to the society.

"I have come here today to give you a new name. You are no longer disabled but you are able differently therefore, don't accept that name any longer that you are disabled because you are unique and there is something you can do that the next person next to you can't do. That is your ability", Dr. Whapoe noted.

He urged the physically challenged not to see what limits them from doing something; rather, find strength, adding that the only disabled person in the world is that person who has not discovered and developed his or her full potential.

Dr. Whapoe, a renowned Liberian agriculturist narrated that those people who usually call their fellow human disabled lack human feelings and understanding that all have something positive to contribute when given the space and opportunities to perform.

"They say you are disabled but it's not true because it's that disability that has them elected. All you need is just that little help to maximize your potential. However, it's my responsibility as a citizen of Liberia to help you and I will make sure that you maximize your potential", the former presidential candidate promised.

According to him, members of the House of Representatives, Senate, and the Executive are honorable because they are allegedly stealing from the people who are the government to enrich themselves because they are not developing programs and policies to improve their lives.

Dr. Whapoe said when elected President, he will make sure to help people labeled as disabled in society by friends and family, bragging that he is the only person with such a bill.

He encouraged physically-challenged Liberians that if Franklin D. Roosevelt became President of the United States of America, and his aunt, who was also called disabled could engage in business and build a modern zinc house, they too are not too small to make a difference.

The late U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt was a physically-challenged leader as a result of polio.

"The chains have been broken by several disabled in the society and all you need to do now is to identify your potentials and work on it [them]. I don't see disabled in this place but giants that will transform this nation through inclusion", he concluded.