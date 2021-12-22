Gambia: Farmers Pessimistic of Selling Their Groundnuts to Cooperative Buying Centers

Scores of farmers in Wuli East who spoke to this reporter, decried that selling their nuts to Government buying centres (seccos) is unfavourable to them.

They explained that selling their nuts to the Seccos, entails winnowing and weighing which lightens the weight of their produce; that with this practice at the Seccos, it will require a huge quantity of groundnut to secure a good price.

"The light nature of the nuts this year was as a result of the long dry spell that has seriously affected our produce at the early stage of the farming season (planting period). Due to the dry spell, our nuts lack the right weight to earn a good price in the country," most farmers lamented.

During an interview with this reporter, some farmers disclosed that the weight for their nuts, will cost them huge loses, and as such, they would prefer to sell their nuts to private and individual buyers who will buy their groundnuts at a more attractive price without winnowing or weighing them.

As this reporter continues to dig into developments into this year's groundnut trade season, one thing that continues to manifest is that buying centers across the country are yet to commence operations particularly in Wuli East district.

During the weekend, this reporter revisited the Secco of Baja Kunda, but there were no activities related to groundnut buying happening therein.

In other buying centres, this reporter was informed that clearing of the centres have started in some buying points.

Driving to Serrekunda on Sunday, 19 December, this reporter saw some farmers in Kudang in CRR, carrying their groundnuts to buying points using donkey carts.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation as isssues unfold regarding this year's groundnut market season, and inform the readership accordingly.