Nigeria: Ganduje Signs N221.2 Billion Kano Budget Into Law

22 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
Mr Ganduje said the budget was meant to complete all ongoing major projects in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, signed into law the 2022 appropriation bill amounting to N221.2 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had presented the sum of N196.3 billion to the Kano State House of Assembly for approval in October.

Speaking shortly after signing the document in Kano, Mr Ganduje said that the budget was meant to complete all ongoing major projects in the state.

The governor said that the assembly reviewed the budget upward to N221.2 billion to cater for the socio-economic development of the state.

He said that the administration would also give priority attention to the development of rural areas in the state.

Mr Ganduje also assured that the government would implement the budget in accordance with the law.

He said that the government would ensure a continuous cordial relationship with the legislature by giving it total independence.

Earlier, Speaker of the assembly, Hamisu Chidari, told the governor that the house had reviewed the budget upward by about N24 billion.

"We had an interaction with MDAs, through that there were a lot of changes of increase in the amount provided for some projects.

"You know we had public hearing where we collected so many inputs which attract some money.

"That is why when we concluded everything, there is an increase of about N24 billion to the budget," he said.

