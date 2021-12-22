South Africa: Seminar to Nationals in Johannesburg

21 December 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 21 December 2021- Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and South African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar conducted seminar to nationals residing in Johannesburg and its environs.

At the seminar, Ambassador Saleh gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, regional developments as well as on the set out programs for 2022.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

Ambassador Saleh also gave proper answer to questions raised by the participants of the seminar.

