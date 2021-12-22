Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, twenty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (19) in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Testing Station in Dubarwa, Southern Region.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,580 while the number of deaths stands at 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,807.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

21 December 2021