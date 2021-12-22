Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

21 December 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Twenty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, twenty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (19) in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Testing Station in Dubarwa, Southern Region.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,580 while the number of deaths stands at 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,807.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

21 December 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X