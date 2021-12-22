Eritrea: Meeting of Nationals in Israel

Asmara, 21 December 2021- Eritrean nationals in Israel conducted activity assessment meeting of 2021 and charted out programs for 2022.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, at the event the nationals contributed 45 thousand 867 Dollars in support of families of martyrs and 77 thousand 550 Dollars in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans and 61 thousand 147 Dollars in support of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The nationals also discussed on the charted out programs for 2022 and expressed resolve to play due part in the implementation of the program.