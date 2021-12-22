Ghana: Why Are People Refusing to Take the Covid-19 Jab

opinion

The Advanced Countries Made The Corona Virus Vac-cine. But Their Inhabitants Refuse To Take It. It Causes Riots. The Vaccine Is Sent To The Poor Countries. Their Inhabitants Queue Up To Take It.

To Encourage Their People To Get Vaccinated, America Gives $100 To Anyone Who Takes It. I Took It And Received The $100-Akimbo Debit Card.

When You Get Vaccinated, You Do Not Go Home. You Are Taken Into A Room Where You Are Observed For 15 Minutes For Any Eventualities. After 15 Minutes, Your Name Is Called And Asked: "How Do You Feel?"

If You Don't Get Any Reaction, You Are Given A Backpack That Contains Virus-Related Material Like Hand Sanitizers, Sanitizer Gel Packs, Nose Masks, Antibacterial Wipes, Gloves, A Tee-Shirt, And A Cup. You Are Then Discharged.

On The Other Hand, If You Get Any Reaction, You Are Treated On The Spot.

One Of The Main Reasons People In The Advanced Countries Refuse To Take The Vaccine Is The Hasty Nature In Which It Was Prepared. They Contend That The COVID-19 Vaccine Are Not Safe Because They Were Made Too Quickly.

But The Government Explains That The Vaccine Went Through Clinical Trials And Safety Reviews, Saying That Over 40,000 People Participated In The Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Trials.

However, The Question Remains: Why Are Their Own People Refusing It, If Was So Worthy?

Being Skeptical, I Have Kept My Ears To The Ground Listening To People Who Have Taken The Vaccination. I Heard About People Who Have Taken It And Developed Swollen Painful Arms And Had Been Taken To Valley View Hospital.

Following Up On The Rumour, I Went To The Hospital. Only One Per-son Had Been There With A Swollen Arm, And Nothing More.

Of Course, There Are Side-Effects. The Most Common Of Them Are Headache, Fatigue, Pain Around The Injection Area, Muscle Or Joint Pains.

In Ghana, Should You Experience Any Of The Side-Effects, You Take It Home. That Is Where The Problem Is!

The Person Who Went To Valley View Hospital, After The Vacci-nation, Had To Deal With It On His Own. And That Is Scary. Any Wonder Some People Are Kicking Against The Vaccination?