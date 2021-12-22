Ghana: NGO Pays Gh₵25,000 Medical Bills for 26 Patients

Passion for Needy, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented a cheque for GH₵25,000 to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to settle medical bills for 26 treated patients.

Government is expected to pay the remaining amount, representing 50 per cent, so that the recovered patients could be discharged.

Mrs Janet Togbor El-Aschkar, Chairperson of the NGO, presenting the cheque to the KBTH authorities last Friday said the gesture was to enable beneficiaries join their respective families to celebrate the yuletide.

She said the NGO, as part of its main activities since its inception in 2009, has been catering for the medical bills of patients who were unable to pay their bills after treatment.

"Among the health facilities visited to carry out this programme is the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Manna Mission Hospital," she said.

Mrs El-Aschkar said the organisation had also donated pharmaceutical drugs and medical equipment to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, and the Shai Osu Doku Hospital.

She said that the NGO undertook activities to complement government's efforts in sustaining the various sectors of the country.

"This programme forms part of the NGOs objective of supporting government effort in various sectors, including health, education and social welfare," Mrs El-Aschkar said.

Passion for Needy is an NGO set up by the late Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), to provide need-based assistance to individuals, and communities in Ghana.

The NGO also undertakes programmes in association with other similarly situated organisations to achieve the same aim.

Chief Nursing Officer, Administration, KBTH, Mrs Grace Anyomi, who received the cheque thanked the NGO for the gesture.

She assured that the money would be used for its intended purpose, so that the treated patients would be discharged.