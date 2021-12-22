Ghana: Cocoa Boss Presented With Best Construction Industry CEO of Siga Award

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, was presented with the Best Construction Industry CEO of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) for the year 2020-2021, by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr Boahen Aiddo was honoured together with others by the GhCCi during its three-day Annual General Meeting (AGM), and was climaxed with a dinner and awards night attended by Vice President, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, as the special guest of honour.

However, Mr Boahen Aidoo could not receive his award as he was outside the country on national assignment.

At a brief presentation ceremony at his office on Tuesday in Accra, the award was presented to him with a citation which read in part: "Over the years, you have exhibited an excellent level of professionalism and dedication in the areas of State Business and Governance in the construction sector in Ghana.

It is therefore not surprising that as the Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, you have excelled in diverse ways, especially in the upgrade of cocoa roads in Ghana.

"Your tenure of office saw innovations in the modalities for management of the cocoa roads construction and this ensured efficiency and delivery within time, among others.

It added, "In recognition of your outstanding contribution to providing support for the construction industry of Ghana, the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry and its partners congratulate you on being accorded the 'Best Construction Industry CEO of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)' for the year 2020-2021 award."

The citation signed by the chairman of the GhCCI, Mr Emmanuel Martey, said.

Mr Aidoo in response said he was elated by the honour done him by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, saying, he also dedicated the award to the hardworking management who supported him to achieve the award.

He commended the GhCCI for their decision to honour him and pledged COCOBOD's commitment to working with them in the construction of more cocoa roads for which most of their members were contractors in the road sector.

The GhCCI's team was led by the CEO, Mr Emmanuel Cherry, and a consultant to the Chamber, Mr Osei Asante.