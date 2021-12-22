Uganda: Moving On - Former Ura Boss Akol Now IMF Technical Advisor

The former Commissioner General at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Doris Akol, has been appointed Technical Assistance Advisor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The news of Akol's latest appointment was revealed by former KCCA Executive Director Jenniffer Musisi.

"Congratulations to one of Africa's most brilliant tax administrators and legal professionals on your ascension to Technical Assistance Advisor International Monetary Fund Doris Akol, they've grabbed a gem!" Musisi said in a tweet.

Akol is widely remembered for her remarkable legacy at URA where she served as Commissioner General from October 2014 until March 2020 when she was relieved of her duties and replaced by John Musinguzi Rujoki.

At the helm of URA, Akol grew Uganda's tax body's revenue from shs8 billion in the financial year 2013/14 to shs14 billion in the financial year 2017/2018.

During her tenure, she also oversaw the construction of URA's 18-floor headquarters building at Nakawa. The building was constructed at a tune of Shs139 billion and fully funded by the Ugandan government.

From URA, she joined Dentons' Kampala office where she has been serving as a Partner since 2020.

Akol holds the degree of Bachelor of Laws (LLB), from Makerere University, as well as a postgraduate Diploma in Law Practice obtained from the Law Development Centre.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), Akol also obtained a degree of Master of Laws from McGill University in Canada.