Ghana: Enact Legislation to Curb Consumption of Trans Fatty Acid Foods - NGO

The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA), a non-governmental organisation, has advocated the enactment of legislation and policies to curb the consumption of Trans Fatty Acids (TFAs) foods in the country.

This, according to the health-based organisation which has been leading a campaign against TFAs, would reduce and prevent the incidence of non-communicable diseases resulting from the consumption of unhealthy foods.

The INSLA Director, Benjamin Anabila, made the appeal on Thursday,in Accra,at the 3rdcapacity building and consultative forum for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media on the elimination of TFAs in the country.

The workshop, attended by about 30 participants created the platform for them to contribute to the development of a roadmap for the campaign earlier this year.

TFAs are fats created during food preparation, and can also be found in snacks, baked or fried foods or oils used in the cooking at home, restaurants or by street vendors.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) increased intake of trans-fat (greater than one per cent of total energy intake) is associated with increased risk of coronary heart disease mortality and events.

The WHO in 2018 introduced 'REPLACE' action package which provides a strategic approach to eliminating industrially-produced trans-fat from national food supplies, with the goal of global elimination by 2023.

The campaign by INSLA is part of efforts to raise public awareness and drum home the need for the government and regulatory authorities to take action to meet the WHO vision and also protect the citizenry.

Mr Anabila said aside from the laws, there was the need for public education to help achieve the objective of the campaign, because many Ghanaians are not aware of its effects and dangers to lives.

He, therefore, urged CSOs and media to educate and sensitise Ghanaians on the health effects of eating foods that contain TFAs in order to save them from diseases associated with the acids.

He added that government should be concerned more about the health of its people and implement the policy for the elimination of the TFAs in order to achieve food safety, improve nutrition and to ensure healthy lives that would promote sustainable consumption and production patterns.

"As a roadmap for countries to implement a policy, TFA elimination must be on the national agenda" he said.

The Project Manager, INSLA, Mr Issah Ali, stated that ensuring TFAs were purged in the country were tied to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals to reduce and eliminate industrially-produced TFA.

He noted that the advocacy for its elimination and replacement with healthier oils and fats was necessary to curb if not eliminate totally TFAs.